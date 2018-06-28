Jordan Beech confident he can push on Chris Skitt's work at Shrewsbury Town

Town have promoted from within as Skitt yesterday left to follow ex-boss Paul Hurst at Championship outfit Ipswich.

New first-team physio Beech has spent 18 months in Town's academy since joining from Carlisle and, working closely with Skitt, implemented similar methods in his youth team regime.

And Town's new Staffordshire-based physio is looking forward forward to progressing the club's impressive sports science and medicine team further still.

He said: "I'm definitely delighted. I think it's a really good opportunity for me to make the step up into the first team.

"I've been here 18 months now and worked very closely with Skitty. It's a very good progression, natural in my eye to make the step up.

"I know the players, the staff and the processes. I know what Skitty's done and I've tried to replicate that in the academy so it's a case of making the step up and carry on the work that's been done.

"No-one can argue with what Skitty's done and how popular he is with the players, fans and staff, it is very big shoes to fill.

"It fills me with confidence that he recommended me for the role. Big shoes to fill but confident going forward.

Beech added: "I want to keep pushing the department on. It is really well established now, what Skitty's done now with Marc (Lindsey, fitness coach) and Aaron (Lambley, sports therapist), I want to keep that progression, Keep the same high standards and help push the team on."

"We've kept the same regime starting this pre-season and looking to carry it on to be one of the fittest if not the fittest in the league."