Hometown physio Chris Skitt hopes to have done Shrewsbury proud with decade service

Shrewsbury’s popular physio has checked in with former boss Paul Hurst at Portman Road after a decade serving Town.

Hurst was keen to replicate the success he enjoyed with Skitt last season and worked hard in securing his move. Shrews have promoted from within in appointing youth team physio Jordan Beech.

Skitt gave his thanks to chairman Roland Wycherley for making him the youngest physio in the Football League at the age of 25.

He said: “It’s like a 10-year relationship with your missus – things take a while to get over!

“There are so many people I’m indebted too. It starts with the chairman, 10 years ago he gave me the opportunity as a relatively young, inexperienced physio to go in.

“Thankfully I feel I’ve done him proud and the club proud. Him first and foremost, the board, then right the way down to the players, coaching staff and everyone at the club who can put up with my hyperactivity, at times.”

Skitt was promoted to the role of first-team physio in early 2011 after his predecessor Nathan Ring moved to Brighton.

He has aided stricken blue and amber stars against some of the nation’s top sides, including an appearance at The Emirates Stadium – home of Arsenal – in his first year.

Skitt has been a familiar figure in the dugout during some of Town’s more memorable and high-profile clashes in recent years against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham, as well as double disappointment at Wembley last season.

He added: “I can honestly say every single player I’ve come in contact with have been brilliant. Some I’ll keep in contact with as friends. I’ve had a brilliant experience here and one that I’ll remember and cherish forever.”

Boss John Askey was keen to keep hold of Skitt but believes plans are in place for a smooth change. He said: “Skitty’s not the only one. There’s quite a few people here who perform other duties that go hand-in-hand with the physio so I see it as being a seamless changeover.”