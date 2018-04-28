Shrewsbury on road to recovery after Wembley hangover, says Chris Doig

Town’s assistant boss admits emotions were drained and confidence was hit by the Checkatrade Trophy reverse to League Two Lincoln City earlier this month.

Paul Hurst’s men followed up the 1-0 defeat in the capital by going three league games without a win against Bradford, Charlton and Bury.

But third-placed Town, who travel in numbers to Blackpool for the penultimate game of the regular season today, found their stride with a 3-1 success against Peterborough on Tuesday night.

“I think there was a hangover from Wembley, that would have played some part in it maybe, emotionally and confidence-wise, it may have affected the lads a little bit,” said Hurst’s No.2. “It’s up to us to get back on it.”

Doig blames no lack of effort for Town’s recent dip in form, where they secured just two wins from eight.

He added: “I don’t think you can say there’s a lack of effort or commitment, that’s not really what that group is about. I don’t think that’s in there.

“I don’t know – that’s the way it’s went.

“A lack of quality at times, I guess. Some missed opportunities, the ball not bouncing our way. Every team goes through spells where they have that. Unfortunately the last three or four weeks that’s the way it’s went for us.”

Scotsman Doig, who said Town’s staff are not bothered about momentum and form heading into the play-offs, insisted that both he and Hurst are keen to see a high standard of performance in the remaining league games before the play-offs start.

Shrewsbury have been using the period of league games to offer breathers to first-team players and test different formations.

He continued: “We still want to win the games. The results are really irrelevant because it doesn’t change anything but we’ll still be demanding performances.

“Performances are more important than results. If we go into the play-offs having had good performances then there’ll be a confidence there and the boys will be looking forward to it.

“I don’t think results should really dictate how we approach or feel come the play-offs.”

“We’ll be going out to win them but we’ll be looking to having a good level of performances first and foremost.”