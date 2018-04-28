Opinion: Shrewsbury Town player of the season – It’s a close call but my vote goes to....

Paul Hurst alluded to it a couple of weeks ago, that arguments can be made for six or seven players this season.

The winner will be revealed a week on Sunday at the end of season do – here is my attempt at picking a winner...

Jon Nolan

Nine goals from central midfield is a tremendous effort but he offers so much more than just that.

The midfielder makes Shrewsbury tick. When he is on his game and on the ball Town are generally playing some stylish football.

Paul Hurst clearly knows how to get the most out of the talented schemer and Town fans will hope he sticks around for next season.

Abu Ogogo

Would probably be a leading contender if his season hadn’t been frustratingly cut short by an untimely red card and knee ligament damage.

How much Town have missed the skipper goes a long way to highlighting his importance. He sets the tone, he galvanises his team-mates and he has unlimited energy levels.

Town can only hope he signs a new deal.

Toto Nsiala

Until his nasty head injury at Rochdale on Good Friday the giant defender had played every minute of Town’s league season – a fine feat.

His partnership with Mat Sadler has been a roaring success and the ex-Hartlepool man has been a lynchpin at the heart of Town’s backline. There have been games where he heads absolutely everything.

Hurst’s first signing and still arguably his best.

Shaun Whalley

Twelve goals and 15 assists is an exceptional return. Whalley’s best effort since his earlier non-league career.

With 53 appearances he has been an ever-present in Hurst’s side and often chipped in with the crucial goal or cross.

The Merseyside flyer has really upped his consistency levels this season and enjoyed comfortably his best campaign in blue and amber.

Ben Godfrey

The on-loan Norwich man has come of age. A physical specimen in midfield, he has drove Hurst’s side forward on countless occasions.

Arguably Godfrey’s most impressive factor is how he has adapted to the midfield anchor role. Used at right-back and in central defence earlier in his career, his adaptability has been astonishing.

Surely he has carved out a future for himself in the Norwich midfield for next season and beyond.

Mat Sadler

Mr Consistent. Never gives anything below his best and has been transformed playing in this centre-back position over the

last 18 months.

Sadler’s reading of the game often puts him two or three strides ahead of the forward.

He has put in some warrior-like displays this season and his maturity off the park is so crucial to Town’s dynamic.

Dean Henderson

Voted by his peers as League One goalkeeper of the season, Henderson is bordering on legendary Town status, which is some going for a season-long loan.

His performances, particularly during the first half of the season, were almost flawless. The Manchester United loanee has been superb and has a massive future.

His form may not have continued quite at that extreme level, but Henderson has still been top class. His support for the town in raising money for Hope House was brilliant, too.

My top three:

1. Toto Nsiala

2. Mat Sadler

3. Jon Nolan