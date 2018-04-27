EFL back safe standing with new 'Stand Up For Choice' campaign

Shrewsbury Town are the current pilots of the safe standing initiative as they are set to become the first club in England and Wales to install rail seating next month.

Current legislation states clubs in the top two divisions cannot install safe standing. Town would have three years to revert to all-seater should they secure promotion, as per current guidelines.

A safe standing petition asking for legislation to change recently reached 100,000 signatures, meaning a Parliamentary debate is possible. The EFL have teamed up with the Football Supporters’ Federation (FDF) to back the change.

EFL CEO Shaun Harvey said: “It is unclear to us how such areas would be any less safe if operated on an identical basis at other clubs playing in the same

competitions.

“Nor is the logic clear to us why clubs can offer standing in League One and League Two but not to the same fans, in the same stands, at the same grounds after three years of playing in the Championship or above.”

Town CEO Brian Caldwell said: “The EFL are very, very supportive of what we’re trying to do. It’s something they want to try and move forward. It gives people the choice. We’re giving fans the choice. If you want to stand then come and stand in our standing section. I believe even if we get promoted the law will change and it’ll be opened up to Championship and Premier League.”