Chris Doig: Shrewsbury players deserve Blackpool party atmosphere – and must rise to occasion

Paul Hurst's men have little on the line in terms of league position but are keen to put on a display in front of the largest away travelling of Town's remarkable League One season.

Town fans, adhering a beach theme dress code with inflatables at Bloomfield Road, are keeping up their tradition of final away day fancy dress and are determined to give the players an atmosphere they deserve on the final away fay of the regular season ahead of the play-offs.

Doig insisted that the players merit such a reception, before adding how much the players enjoy such atmospheres and how it brings out the best in Hurst's men.

"The players definitely deserve it," said Doig. "They've had a hell of a season and put a hell of a lot of work into it.

"I think the boys just really enjoy playing in good atmospheres.

"I must admit I went to a Coventry game during the (last) week and I was surprised by how good the atmosphere was.

"Just watching it, I kept looking at the fans singing, I just thought 'that's pretty decent' – and their lads responded.

"There's no doubt we've performed best when we've had good atmospheres in the ground. The lads will look forward to that.

"I think back to Charlton with the big away support and the lads responded. It'll be great to see a big travelling support but it's up to us to respond and give them a performance."

Hurst and Doig were regularly followed by thousands of away supporters during their time at previous club Grimsby.

He added: "It was a privilege at our previous club Grimsby. They were real footballing-mad and used to travel in their numbers. I can look back to quite a lot of away days fondly, big days, big support, big wins and you remember it from the atmosphere.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm sure the fans will make it a great atmosphere. It's up to us to give them a performance to shout about."

Doig added that the selected team against mid-table Blackpool will be another changed one. More will be given breathers and some have had 'kicks up the backside' regarding their form ahead of the play-offs.

He said: "There'll be some of that (changing the team) that's not just resting people.

"Some players maybe haven't performed to the levels they should've been. There's a mixture of all things why the team's been selected, I'm sure there'll be different teams between now and the end of the season.

"One because we're looking at things and two, there'll be players that get the opportunity to impress, maybe stake a claim, and there are other guys that are getting a kick up the backside – shall we say – that if they don't start performing they might not be playing come the play-offs."