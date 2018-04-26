Shrewsbury Town want to ramp up standing noise

The section, to be installed at the rear of the Salop Leisure Stand next month, will be named ‘The Blue and Amber Army’.

And Town and the Supporters’ Parliament have today revealed they will attempt to ramp up the atmosphere in the new singing section via a number of methods.

Two drummers have been confirmed for the 555 rail seating areas – one currently attends the West Stand’s block 19 – while the club are looking at adopting flags, banners, megaphones, clappers and other devices to help create a vociferous atmosphere behind the goal at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

It is hoped the increase in sound will have a positive impact on Paul Hurst’s men as they attack towards the goal in front of the South Stand. The club are keen to get as many of Town’s vocal section from blocks 18 and 19 to switch to the singing section.

Supporters’ Parliament member Mike Davis said: “Feedback from guys in 18 and 19 is that they wanted a singing block. We saw at the Yeovil game and Charlton away that noise behind the goal seems to spread a lot better.

“It’s something myself and Roger (Groves) approached the club about, making it really vocal and they have backed us 100 per cent.”

Town and the Supporters’ Parliament this week confirmed tickets for safe standing, which will be in place for the beginning of next season, are open to all fans on a game-by-game basis.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell said: “We want to make a success of this and improve the atmosphere. We want it to be a colourful area and loud. We want to encourage people to go there. People remember games with good atmosphere and I’m hoping what we can create will be something to the envy of a lot of clubs.”

Fans wanting to move to the new safe standing area can contact the ticket office.