Shrewsbury Town supporters to head north in their droves

As in the supporters’ tradition, Town fans will don fancy dress for the final trip of the regular season – with a play-off semi-final visit on the horizon next month – and this year’s theme is Hawaiian wear.

Around 2,500 Shrewsbury fans have purchased tickets for the Bloomfield Road contest, with pay on the day tickets also available.

Town fans are planning to use the occasion to thank Hurst and his Town players for a memorable campaign.

Town fan Glyn Price, of the Blue and Amber Fanzine, is heading to Blackpool and is anticipating the prospect of a fun day out for the large Shrewsbury contingent.

He said: “This last away game of the season gives every Shrewsbury Town fan a chance to celebrate the best season for a very long time. Having guaranteed third place the players and manager deserve cheering to the rafters for a job well done this season.

“The end of season fancy dress is a tradition that’s been going on for years, and this season with the last away game at Blackpool it was felt that a beach party theme would be a great and fun idea.

“The idea of hundreds of Salopians in Bermuda shorts and Hawaiian shirts clutching a range of inflatables filling out the stands has the prospect to be a fun and memorable end to the season.”