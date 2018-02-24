Paul Hurst: Roar Shrewsbury Town to Wembley date

Town entertain League Two Yeovil at Montgomery Waters Meadow where the winners will do battle against fourth tier outfit Lincoln City at Wembley.

Town, who travel to Charlton today with more than 1,000 away fans, are only set to open up three stands for the competition’s semi-final next week with another low attendance expected for the controversial competition.

Low crowds of sub 2,000 have witnessed Town’s run in the Trophy. Hurst said the turn-out will be ‘interesting’ and pointed to Lincoln’s impressive attendance of 9,444 in their semi-final, where they beat Chelsea’s under-21s on penalties.

Hurst, who was unhappy with a below 5,000 turnout for last Tuesday’s clash with Gillingham, said: “Next Tuesday night, for instance, will be a very interesting night.

“It’s a game that’s on Sky, but look at the Lincoln game, how many fans did they have there? They were nearly sold-out.

“From what I’ve heard at the minute we’re not getting to that stage.

“The other night (against Gillingham) we had section 19 trying to get behind the players but there’s no doubt it was quiet. I’m not making that up, you know it was.

“At the same time we’re not trying to suddenly have a divide or anything. It’s just keeping everyone on board. I hope they will turn up.”

Hurst commented on the fine away following that has followed his high-flying side nationwide this season.

But he added that positive attendances on home soil is what the club are holding out for.

He added: “We’ve got more than 1,000 fans going to Charlton. I’d rather them come to the home game! As nice as it is to go away and not feel on your own – I’d rather have them at our home ground.

“Because we’re at home and we’ve got to make our home as much as a fortress as we can.

“A lot of fans want investment in the club, that only comes if people are turning up to watch, you can’t just expect someone to put their hands in their pocket constantly.

“I want them home and away but if I had the choice – come to the home games.”

Hurst continued: “I think if you’re the chairman and the chief exec then you’d expect to get a bigger crowd for being in that position.”

“I don’t debate about money and things like that if people can’t make it.”