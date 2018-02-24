It’s Wigan for the title, says Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst

The Latics did the division proud by beating Premier League leaders Manchester City 1-0 during the week in the FA Cup.

Paul Cook’s side were third in the table – two points behind second-placed Salop, and three behind table-toppers Blackburn Rovers – going into today’s games.

They also have three games in hand on Town and Rovers, and Hurst said: “I’ve happily gone on record and said, for me, they’re the best team in the league.

“I think they will be champions, eventually.”

Will Grigg got the goal against Pep Guardiola’s big-money side at the DW Stadium.

Wigan will now take on Southampton at home in the quarter-finals of the competition they won in 2013 – beating City 1-0 in the final at Wembley

“They had to put on a type of performance (against City) and I don’t think they’ve had enough credit,” added Hurst.

“They’re strong defensively and the football they play makes the defensive record good – they keep the ball a lot.

“Credit to Paul Cook and his staff and the players. It just shows the quality that’s in the league.”