Comment: Honest Paul Hurst will call it as he sees it

After explaining his disappointment in how Shrewsbury seem to be gifting goals in recent home games, Hurst turned his attention to the home fans after drawing with Gillingham – both those in attendance and those that stayed away.

Hurst said he thought the eerie home crowd did not help his players’ confidence and made them edgy. He referenced standards.

He then took aim at the attendance, 4,839, with just 4,600-odd home fans.

Hurst said, for a club gunning to take top spot in League One, that was not enough.

It was not just the stay-away fans that the manager drew attention to, he also demanded more noise from those that turned up.

The brave comments divided opinion.

The clichéd response to a manager that takes a pop at his supporters is that it may be the start of a downward spiral. A few took that view.

Hurst has previous in this case. “It’s only a minority, but we’ve had our doubters. There’ll be a lot of them on the bandwagon tonight and wrongly so. I hope the ones who’ve been with us have a great night, but let’s not kid ourselves. Some have have been out of order throughout the season.” His words from Wembley after winning promotion with Grimsby in 2016. This after reportedly cupping his ear to Mariners fans at Wembley.

The same fearlessness he showed to carve out a 500-game Football League career as a 5ft 4in full-back.

Some thought it unwise of Hurst and questioned his media nous. On the contrary, Hurst is media savvy – of course he knew what he was doing.

Others thought the article which contained the quotes was sensationalised. Though, in my eyes, Hurst wanted to give a firm pep talk to supporters – a kick up the backside if you will – and his words captured attention.

The idea that Hurst needs to improve his handling of the media is beyond me. Supporters that think the boss let his guard slip are, I believe, incorrect. Hurst knew what he wanted to say – he strongly believed the message he wanted to get across – and he did that.

He was unprompted. It wasn’t a question put to him. It was honesty.

Some would say too honest. That’s a matter of opinion. It was refreshingly bold.

Some said he may regret the comments. No such luck there, he said later in the week that he maintained the stance.

Hurst was not having a pop at absent individuals. He has every understanding, as a family man, that football can be expensive – Town have played a number of home games recently – and that some may be away on school half-term.

But he stated that there was circa 1,500 fans missing that have watched his side this thrilling season. Tuesday crowds were bigger at the beginning of the season when the possibility of promotion was a mere twinkling in supporters’ eyes.

And yes, granted, Gillingham travel light.

Hurst says his players could not have given any more this season and they deserve the support. He is right on both of those counts.

The boss wants the best for Shrewsbury Town. Of that there is no doubt. His stock is high in Shropshire, he has a lot of credit. He was honest – some did not like it – but it was how he saw it. Hurst wants fans on board, he wants all of Shrewsbury to celebrate this ride together.

If Hurst sees something he does not agree with he will comment. Football is watered-down these days, it was good to hear.