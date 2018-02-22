Bernard McNally column: Paul Hurst may regret his comments over fans

He said he didn’t feel like he was managing a side that could have gone top and that it felt almost eerie at the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Tuesday night.

I can see Paul’s point of view, absolutely. The season has been fantastic, we know that, and he has probably been thinking ‘cut me some slack’.

After all, they are still second in League One and I fully understand where he is coming from as the team has come on leaps and bounds under him.

But when you have exceeded expectations, fans start wanting more too.

They, of course, want to see the job through and win promotion – as do Paul, his staff and the players.

Paul is obviously very passionate and he asked supporters to ‘remember what we were supposed to be’ and wants them louder.

And in the heat of the moment, sometimes you can let your heart rule your head a bit.

Sometimes you have to be a bit guarded in what you say and eat a bit of humble pie.

Advertising

I had a similar situation when I was Telford manager.

After we got promoted into the Conference North, I had a bit of a pop at the fans.

A couple of hours after, though, you sit back and think to yourself ‘I don’t remember Sir Alex Ferguson ever saying anything like that about the fans’.

You heard stories of him giving the players some hard truths, but not the fans.

Advertising

I don’t think Paul’s meant anything bad by what he’s said – he appreciates the support and, of course, wants more of it.

I’m sure he will be analysing what he said, though, and quietly thinking that he may need to be a bit careful.

He will take stock and let’s get this straight, this is a minor blip for Salop,

Paul has done a truly tremendous job and this will all likely blow over by the weekend, especially if they win at Charlton on Saturday afternoon. With the draw on Tuesday night, you will have times when players – even some of your best ones – make errors.

And it was Toto Nsiala who was at fault for Gillingham’s equaliser, failing to clear his lines.

He’ll pick himself up and go again on Saturday, though, at The Valley.

Then there’s the small matter of the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final against Yeovil Town at home on Tuesday night.

The Salop players would love a big crowd for that one, being on the cusp of a trip to Wembley.

And that could well be the game and the win they need to get back on the right path at the Meadow again.