Shaun Whalley relief after turning from Shrewsbury villain to hero

Town's No.7 sent a tame penalty straight at Pompey goalkeeper Luke McGee just after half-time with the scoreline lodged at 0-0.

The 30-year-old admitted he felt as though he had let his team-mates and the club down with the poor effort from 12 yards and was desperate to atone for the error.

Barely five minutes later he was celebrating in front of the Salop Leisure Stand after slotting Town ahead following a McGee error.

"I was really disappointed with the penalty obviously, as you can imagine," said Whalley.

"I just knew I had to help the lads out and try and beg for forgiveness by getting a goal and getting us ahead because we deserved to be ahead.

"I was determined to get a goal and fortunately I've chased in and he's palmed it out for a tap in.

"It was just pure relief really. I felt like I let the lads, the gaffer, all of the staff and fans and everyone down when I missed. I was just really determined to make up for that.

"I was really proud of the lads. We were unbelievable and worked really hard. It's not about my goals, we had the quality and fully deserved the three points."

Whalley scored his eighth goal of the season against Pompey. He is two behind top scorer Stefan Payne, who took his tally to 10 following a smart finish nine minutes from time.

The Merseysider has scored four penalties this season and now missed two after previously striking the post from 12 yards in a defeat at Bury.

Whalley said he is now happy to pass over penalty taking duties after his poor effort failed to beat McGee.

He explained: "I think I'll be off penalties down to be honest. It was a poor penalty now and that's two in three (missed) now. It's time for someone else to step up and take charge.

"I'm really pleased with eight goals but more pleased with second in the league. It's something to be proud of."

The victory against Pompey began a run of four games in 10 days for Town, a heavy schedule not unfamiliar to the former Luton and Southport man, but one he enjoys.

"Honestly I don't mind the schedule, I love playing football, I love games especially – at this time of year it's brilliant for me," Whalley said.

"I'm used to it, not eating loads on Christmas Day and stuff like that, it doesn't bother me. Thirteen years now as a professional and non-professional, we still played on Boxing Day in the lower leagues too.

"I can't wait for Christmas morning to give Jude (his son) his presents and that. And I'm looking forward to Boxing Day."