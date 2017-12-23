Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst hopeful of January backing

The boss had been eager to discover if he was on the same page as the club’s hierarchy as he aims to build on a remarkable first half of the League One season.

Talks in recent weeks have concluded that Hurst will be allowed to strengthen his Town ranks in a bid to maintain an unlikely promotion tilt.

Hurst has drafted a list of targets for the new year, while he also aims to stave off interest in midfielder Jon Nolan and keep hold of key loan players.

“The chairman is hiding – no I’m only joking” laughed Hurst. “We’ve had positive chats.

“I’m happy that we can hopefully move forward and strengthen, obviously within our means.

“I’m not stupid, I know we’re not suddenly going to be buying someone for £5million, I do appreciate that.

“But I think we are in a position where we can hopefully do some business and strengthen the squad to help the players we’ve got here to help us try to maintain the progress that we’ve made this season.

“Of course, you never quite know until you have meetings. If it came across that I was criticising or anything it’s not the case, it was just a question of ‘what are we going to do?’

“It’s all been positive. I’m trying to get more targets, more players in. I’m sure we will strengthen during the window.”

Meanwhile, left-back Junior Brown was granted a period of leave from the club to enjoy some time away as he continues his rehab following knee surgery.

The popular left-sided flier injured his cruciate knee ligament against Fleetwood in October and the required surgery ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Brown, whose Montgomery Waters Meadow contract is up next summer, visited Iceland. He has since returned and stepped up his work with physio Chris Skitt.

Hurst said: “He went to Iceland. Something random, it matches up with Junior! I don’t know why he went there, we had plenty of snow here!

“He’s working hard. He’s had a little – and this isn’t getting carried away, he won’t be back soon – jog and walking with Skitty.

“I love him as a lad. He gives people a lift and is a voice around the place.”