Paul Hurst hails Shrewsbury Town response in victory

Town were deserved 2-0 winners over in-form Portsmouth with second-half goals from Whalley and Stefan Payne.

But the winger's weak 53 minute spot-kick was kept out, leaving Town supporters wondering whether - for all their dominance - Shrews may regret missed opportunities.

Hurst praised the mental character of not just Whalley, who netted his eighth goal of the season, but the whole squad for going again and killing off any Pompey resistance.

"You've got to keep your head," said Hurst. "I thought he had a very small period where he lost himself, he was a bit upset he missed the chance.

"But it was a great follow up and response from not only him but the whole team. You think it might be a tight game and your opportunity might have gone.

"Today I thought we were worthy of winning slightly more comfortably than we have done on many occasions."

Hurst side were dominant throughout the afternoon and restricted Kenny Jackett's in-form visitors, who had won seven from eight, to very little.

The boss added: "It was very good because we have to take into account the opposition and against a team second in the form table over a length of time.

"Overall I thought we dominated for large parts, might not have created tonnes of chances, but we looked the best side.

"What we're doing, certainly at home, is making teams defend and putting them on the back foot for large parts.

"We moved the ball well for large parts. Towards the end we saw the game out well with no real scares.

"And all of that after missing a penalty as well."

Payne made it 10 goals for the season with a composed finish nine minutes from time after coming from the bench to replace the impressive Carlton Morris.

It was the top scorer's first goal since the dying moments of Town's 2-1 win at Rotherham.

And Hurst explained how a mid-week pep talk helped calm the nerves of the former non-league hitman.

"I think I said last week that Stef has been a bit down on himself and disappointed that he hasn't scored chances he's had in some of the games," Hurst said.

"I had a word with him on Thursday about not being in the team and not building it up too much.

"Even in finishing it feels like he's beating himself up. It was a good finish today. I couldn't tell if it was going to go in from my view.

"Everyone that got on the pitch today contributed well. I think Carlton started really well and was unfortunate not to get his name on the scoresheet."