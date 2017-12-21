Enough West Ham tickets available for Shrewsbury FA Cup tie – Brian Caldwell

Paul Hurst’s men welcome Premier League West Ham to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday, January 7 – a 2pm kick-off that is being broadcast live on BBC One.

Shrewsbury’s 3,000 season ticket holders had the first chance, alongside Sovereign Club members, to purchase tickets, with each member having the chance to buy two tickets. That has generated 3,664 sales, with West Ham selling much of their 1,700 away allocation.

As of yesterday, tickets went on sale to Town supporters with 10 or more loyalty points accumulated this season. That runs until next Wednesday, December 27. From then on supporters with between one and nine points can purchase, while general sale tickets are on sale – subject to availability – from Wednesday, January 3.

Town’s CEO said: “I know a lot of people were panicking that they might not be able to come having been to x-number of games.

“But I’m hopeful, bearing in mind I though we’d be at 4,000 to be honest and sell an extra thousand based on 3,000 season ticket holders.

“Hopefully everybody who has been to games and has been a loyalty supporter will still manage to get a ticket.”

The third-round tie brings former Town stars Moyes – manager at the London Stadium – and shot-stopper Joe Hart back to the club.