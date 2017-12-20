Advertising
Dundee keen to extend AJ Leitch-Smith's loan from Shrewsbury Town
Dundee are keen to extend the loan of Shrewsbury Town forward AJ Leitch-Smith.
The 27-year-old frontman opted to join the Dens Park club until January in a deadline day switch.
Town boss Paul Hurst had been looking to find the ex-Port Vale man a new club on a permanent basis after deeming him not required at Montgomery Waters Meadow.
Leitch-Smith scored twice in his second appearance for the Scottish Premiership side and has since scored twice more.
But he has struggled in recent weeks to hold down a first-team place.
Dundee boss Neil McCann said: "I have plans to have discussions with AJ.
"He has probably been frustrated he hasn't been involved the last few games, but he played on Saturday and was a fantastic foil to (Sofien) Moussa."
