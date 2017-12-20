Dave Edwards set to sign at Shrewsbury Town – books that is

The midfielder, from Pontesbury, made more than 100 appearance for his hometown club before leaving in 2007.

He has gone on to play 43 times for Wales including a starring role in last summer’s European Championships.

Ahead of tomorrow’s ‘Living My Dream’ signing, Edwards said: “It would be fantastic if lots of people come along to buy a book and get it signed.

“It’s something we have been trying to arrange for a while and, with the schools having now broken up for the Christmas holidays, this seemed a really good time.

“It’s for a great cause and it will be lovely to see some familiar faces and hopefully lots of Shrewsbury fans.

“I’m sure they’ll enjoy the book, particularly the bits about Shrewsbury, which gives an insight into what it was like coming through at Shrewsbury, what it meant to me to play for the club and, obviously, the situation with how I left the club in 2007, so hopefully the fans will see a bit of closure from that as well.”

Edwards will be in the Arthur Rowley Lounge at Montgomery Waters Meadow from 11.30am-1pm tomorrow to meet fans and sign copies. Proceeds from the book go to the Little Rascals Foundation.