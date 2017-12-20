Chesterfield could be set to profit from Jon Nolan sell on clause

The talented midfielder is understood to be on the radar of Championship side Norwich after a series of impressive displays have caught the eye this term.

The 25-year-old has scored five times in 21 games since joining from the Spireites and boss Paul Hurst has admitted he is being watched by a number of clubs.

The undisclosed fee that brought Nolan from Chesterfield last summer is thought to include a 15 per cent sell on clause of profit made from any fee, according to the Chesterfield Times.

Town have been firm in stating that they are not looking to sell Nolan or any of their prize assets next month – instead hoping to build on an unlikely stint at the top of League One.

Nolan signed a three-year deal when he joined Montgomery Waters Meadow in the summer.