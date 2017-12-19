Shrewsbury Town insist Jon Nolan is not for sale despite Norwich interest

The Shropshire Star has learned that the playmaker's eye-catching displays have attracted the attention of the Canaries, who have been tracking his progress.

The clubs are already in regular dialogue as Norwich trio Ben Godfrey, Carlton Morris and Ebou Adams are currently on loan at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Summer signing Nolan, 25, has been a shining light in Town's impressive League One campaign. But boss Hurst sent a warning to interested parties that big money would need stumping up to acquire his services.

Hurst said: "If we're talking about someone that has scored five goals, he's certainly one of the factors that has allowed a team that is expecting to be fighting relegation to be at the other end of the table.

"I think everyone knows he's a good player but we've no interest in losing him."

Nolan signed a three-year Shrewsbury deal in the summer after paying an undisclosed fee to bring him from Chesterfield.

Hurst is a keen admirer of the Merseysider, who shone in a short spell under the boss at former club Grimsby.

The Meadow boss said after Nolan's signing that he believed the former Everton youngster had the ingredients to play at a higher level. But Town are yet to receive an offer for their prize asset, according to Hurst.

"I think people are watching," Hurst added. "I'm not going to deny that, but no-one's said 'we want to take him and we will offer you x-amount of pounds'.

"I'm not so sure anyone will get close to our valuation."

Nolan struck the winner on Saturday against Blackpool as Town returned to winning ways in the league.

He has become a favourite with Shrewsbury supporters and drawn a likeness, through appearance, with former midfielder Ryan Woods.

It was his fifth goal of a fruitful campaign, of which he has spent most games playing through a niggling hip injury sustained on pre-season in Portugal.

After hitting the winner on Saturday, he said: "It's great here. They're a great bunch of lads."

Norwich, who are managed by German Daniel Farke, are currently 16th in the second tier.