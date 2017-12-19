Cheers! Chris Brindley lifts lid on FA Trophy success

That appearance for Telford in the victory over Macclesfield in 1989 was the start of things to come for a man who had a special bond with the FA Trophy – appearing in its final for three different clubs, writes Lewis Cox.

While Brindley, now 48, conceded that the competition is not held in the light it once was, he reckons it still acts as a good chance for clubs like AFC Telford.

The Bucks visit Blyth Spartans in tonight’s re-arranged first-round tie.

The former Telford United defender said: “It was great. It meant more to lads years ago than it does now. Now it’s about promotions and going full-time but for us, the Trophy was your chance.

“Now, if you look at the top teams, clubs care more for Europe than the FA Cup.

“I had only just joined the club on loan from Wolves but I remember Stan’s team talks. For the Trophy, they were a notch up.”

Boss Stan Storton was the mastermind behind Telford’s famous run to the last 16 of the FA Cup, where they met Everton, and the three consecutive Trophy finals.

“To get to Wembley as a 19-year-old was great,” reminisced Brindley, who also achieved the feat with Kidderminster in 1995 and famously with hometown club Hednesford Town in 2004, where he netted the winner.

“It was how we were brought up. Wembley was everyone’s dream.”

He laughed: “It was not a great game for a neutral. It was a warm day and there was very little air around with the way Wembley was then. But it was a great occasion and we really celebrated.

“You could see the desire in the team talk. It got that extra out of the lads.

“We went to Yeovil in the quarter-final having lost in the league two weeks before but we beat them 4-1 on their patch. We were a different team in the Cup and Trophy under Stan.”

Brindley remembered how he and best mate Paul Grainger ‘liked a drink’ and how Telford defied the odds without reliable goalscorer Ken Mckenna, who was suspended for the final.

“I had a long career and am very grateful and lucky,” said the pub owner.

“I probably should’ve retired after scoring the winner for my hometown club!”

For now, with Rob Edwards’ side eyeing a Wembley trail, Brindley added: “They’re still a big club but they can’t be at the top all of the time.

“They’ve got to remember where they were a few years ago and just consolidate. Everyone must stick together and a good cup run could be the start of things, getting people back through the gates.

“Players will all moan about a trip to Blyth on a Tuesday night, I’ve done it a few times – but they love it really.”