Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst won't get his head turned during January window

Hurst is eager to take advantage of Town’s lofty position in the League One table to strengthen his squad.

But he is wary of falling into the trap of believing the grass is always greener and risk losing sight of the players who have contributed to an excellent first half of the campaign.

Hurst said: “You get very used to what is in front of you and it can be easy to get too critical.

“I relate it to getting a girlfriend, she’s amazing, then you live with her for a year and someone else walks down the street who is more attractive. She catches your eye.

“It is very easy to take what you have for granted and it is the same with players.

“I see all their faults, off the pitch and on the pitch and you have to be careful and get the right balance.”

Hurst has already drawn up a list of targets and believe Town, who sat second in the table ahead of today’s home game with Blackpool, will be an attractive proposition for players.

“Any decision will always be to try and improve. Hopefully we will have a few options available to us,” he said.

Advertising

“We’ve had lot of meetings, lots of calls, lots of talking, with very little happening.

“Very few people are at a point where they are willing to commit. It is just round the corner in lots of ways but it is also a million miles away in terms of what can happen between now and then.

“There has been lots of talk. The targets have been identfied for a little while now. It has been added to as things progress. We just need to be ready to act when we can and see if we can do some healthy business for the squad.

“Anything we look to do will be in mind to strengthen us and improve us. We have had a very good few months and it would be foolish to rip that apart. There is no reason to do that. It is a case of can we improve?”