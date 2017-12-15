Shrewsbury vs Blackpool: Paul Hurst ready to renew rivalry

Hurst and Tangerines chief Gary Bowyer were competing with each other for the left-back slot at Rotherham during the 1990s, writes Joe Edwards.

According to Hurst, the pair ‘got on well’ but ‘that friendship goes out the window’ as Town look put on a show at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and get back to winning ways in League One.

“Gary wants to play good football, and (at Rotherham) we tried,” he said.

“We both had played in midfield but ended up competing for that left-back spot, we were in direct competition.

“He’s done well there at Blackpool, in difficult circumstances.

“It is a club that has had a few issues off the field and they seem to be coming through that, but still have some uncertainty.

“I felt for him when they won (the League Two play-off final last season) at Wembley, in front of very few fans.

“He’s a good guy, we get on well, but that friendship goes out the window during the 90 minutes.”

Shrewsbury were backed for a relegation fight at the start of the season, but are second going into this game.

A lot of people thought Blackpool would go straight back down too, but they are 13th.

“Gary has had a couple of difficult jobs – at Blackburn as well as Blackpool,” said Hurst.

“He has had some major off-field issues to deal with and it’s credit to him that he’s done so well.

“Like ourselves, his team was one of the ones people thought would be at the other end of the table. It’s nice we have both been able to make some people look a bit silly.”

The visitors are set to be without top scorer Kyle Vassell – who had a spell at Shrewsbury – as he has a hamstring problem.

They are set to welcome back ex-AFC Telford United man Curtis Tilt back from injury though.

“They have pace in the team but it looks like Vassell will be missing,” said Hurst.

“He will be a big miss for them, from what Gary has said and what we have seen.

“At the same time, they have plenty of other players – they are quite expansive and comfortable on the ball.

“Jimmy Ryan and Jay Spearing in the middle of the park, they’re two players who always want to get on the ball.

“It will be tough. Blackpool have done extremely well and I have been impressed by the team when I have watched them.

“I genuinely like them as a team. I see some similarities between us and them as well. I am expecting a really tough game.”

Town’s preparation has not been ideal, with snow making their Sundorne Castle training pitch unplayable. Hurst is making no excuses though.

“We have been over to Telford College and got inside the dome on an artificial surface,” he said. “We don’t want to mess the training ground up.

“There’s no excuses, let’s get on with it. We had a good session, the players looked relatively sharp and hopefully that will continue into tomorrow.”

He added: “We know there is a big game coming up in the new year (against West Ham in the FA Cup), but we are looking at the here and now. And we ask fans do that too, give the support in our home games before that game.”