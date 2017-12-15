Shrewsbury Town handed Ben Godfrey boost

Godfrey’s impressive performances for Town in League One were reported to have caught the eye of a number of several Premier League clubs.

But Canaries boss Daniel Farke yesterday played down the speculation, while revealing in an ideal scenario he would like the 19-year-old to remain at Montgomery Waters Meadow for the remainder of the season.

Godfrey’s initial loan deal expires next month but Town will seek to extend it.

Farke said: “We have the option (to recall Godfrey in January) but normally our plan was to let Ben away for a year.

“We had the feeling he needed some games. Ben still has only 20 games or so. He needs a complete season but you never know what happens in the next five weeks with injuries.

“The plan is to leave Ben there and he comes back as a really settled player in the summer. Right now, we don’t have to take a final decision on January.”

Southampton, Swansea and West Brom have all been linked to Godfrey, who has made 21 appearances for Town.

“I don’t go too deep with speculation that a Premier League club is watching him,” added Farke.

“When I was a coach of Dortmund’s Under-23s for each and every game there was 60 scouts and nearly each and every Premier League club. Manchester United was at nearly every game.

“Chelsea the same and they didn’t sign a player from me.

“Sometimes you have to wait and then come into your rhythm to improve. He has done that in the holding midfielder position. That is a key position for the game.

“If some other clubs are thinking he is doing well is a good sign. Other clubs are not stupid. They know he is a good player.”