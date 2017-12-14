Premier League trio track Ben Godfrey

Godfrey has been a huge success in a holding midfield role with Salop since joining from Norwich at the end of August.

His form has helped put Paul Hurst's men firmly in the League One promotion race, but has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

His loan deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow runs until January, when it's expected he will be recalled by the Canaries.

Godfrey signed a new four-year contract with Norwich in August, extending his Carrow Road stay to 2021. The York-born midfielder, who can also operate at right-back, was signed by former City boss Alex Neil in January 2016 after making his first-team breakthrough with the Minstermen.