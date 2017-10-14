Shaun Whalley delighted to reward travelling Shrewsbury Town fans

Winger Whalley, recalled to the starting XI by Paul Hurst after a groin niggle, struck with 12 minutes to go to help extend Town's unbeaten record to 13 games.

The stunning curling effort was the Town No.7's third goal of the season - a first from open play.

After being found by his fellow Merseyside man Jon Nolan, Whalley turns and caressed a finish beyond Kyle Letheren and into the corner in front of 452 Salopians.

Whalley said: "I was obviously delighted with the goal in front of the travelling fans who spent a lot of money and traveled a hell of a lot of miles to come and see us.

"It was a great feeling.

"I just remember Nolo played a great little ball inside and coming on to my right foot, the defender has come out to block me and I've curled it round him and luckily it's gone in the bottom corner."

While Shrews remained unbeaten, they were knocked off their perch at the top on goal difference by big-hitters Wigan.

The two sides are on 31 points after 13 games.

Advertising

And Whalley admitted while saving a point with his strike late on, Town were disappointed not to take the full spoils from Devon.

He added: "It is nice to keep the unbeaten run going but we are disappointed that we haven't come here and won.

"I thought we were obviously the dominant team in the game but they sat very deep. It was hard creating chances against them.

"That's fair to them because they're down the bottom of the league and fighting for every point. It was one of those games we couldn't create many good chances.

"We got the goal and went for a winner but it wasn't to be."