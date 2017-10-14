Rumours will not affect Dean Henderson, says Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst

The promising 20-year-old was the subject of reports linking him with a switch to Arsenal and Portuguese side Benfica with question marks over his Old Trafford future.

Ex-Carlisle youngster Henderson has kept clean sheets in five of his 10 league games for Town since joining on loan and has quickly become a fans' favourite at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But Hurst believes the confident shot-stopper can bat aside any doubts about his long-term future and maintain his flying Shrewsbury form.

"I haven't spoken to him about the transfer rumours," said Hurst on his loan keeper, whose Manchester United contract is up at the end of the year.

"I got sent something through the other day with some kind of supposed interest, I don't think he's being affected by it and I certainly hope not.

"If there's any thought in my mind that it is affecting him then he won't be in the team because that doesn't help anybody.

"But that's something, as a young professional – and he's well thought of in certain quarters – (that is) part of his development."

Henderson has missed two League One games for Town this season due to international duty with England's under-21s, with Craig MacGillivray deputising.

But the Under-20 World Cup winner failed to make Aidy Boothroyd's matchday squad for clashes against Scotland and Andorra, behind Angus Gunn and Freddie Woodman in the pecking order.

Hurst admitted his disappointment for Henderson not getting involved, but insisted that the goalkeeper had to work to catch the eye in his Young Lion training camps.

"While he wants to be part of that squad and he's proud to be called up – I know there's a frustration because he's not playing, he wants to be here and to play," the boss added.

"When you're in the squad representing your country in the one under the full squad, what I hope he's done is impress in training.

"If the situation changes with Angus Gunn and Woodman then he will be straight in there and part of the team.

"He's got to deal with, the disappointment of not getting on the bench or starting. He's certainly got ambitions to reach the very top. It's all part of his learning curve."