Plymouth 1 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report and pictures

A moment of brilliance from Shaun Whalley secured a point on the south coast 12 minutes from time after Plymouth had edged into a second-half lead through Graham Carey.

Leaders before kick-off Shrews relinquished top spot to Wigan but made it 13 games without defeat. For large parts of the game Town were tasked with carving through the confidence-shot hosts but struggled to find a way.

Either side could’ve claimed it in a hectic finale, but the points were shared.

Analysis:

Hurst handed Frenchman Arthur Gnahoua his first start in the Football League. The winger, signed from Kidderminster, has already found himself popular with the Town faithful after netting a dramatic last minute winner at Doncaster.

Alex Rodman was the surprise omission. The winger left out for just the first time in League One this season.

The other two changes were less of a surprise, with Dean Henderson returning from international duty to take the gloves from Craig MacGillivray. Whalley came back in on the right flank for Louis Dodds.

Argyle, who have lost seven from eight in the third tier, are without a win in 10. Their only victory was against Charlton on the second weekend of the campaign.

They brought in debutant Toumani Diagouraga, a powerful central midfielder with plenty of Football League experience. Player of the year Sonny Bradley, on his return from a three-match ban, missed out. Argyle have had five players sent off in their last nine games.

There was a place in the XI for the hosts’ Antoni Sarcevic, who was let go by Hurst shortly into his Meadow regime last year.

Town were hunting for a club record 13 unbeaten run in the Football League at the third tier or above. Their runs of 14 and 16 games were in the fourth tier.

Plymouth matched Town’s 4-1-4-1 but it became immediately obvious the visitors would enjoy the lion’s share of the ball. Hurst;s men were confidently knocking it around with ease.

Gnahoua was a bright spark for Town. Ghosting past challenges and looking positive with the ball.

Salop, in their luminous orange, looked confident but failed to test Kyle Letheren’s goal in the opening 20 minutes. Totally against the run of play, it was the hosts that passed up a gilt-edged chance.

Carey’s corner found the totally unmarked Yann Songo’o, who headed wastefully over the top. Hurst would be displeased with the amount of room the defender was offered.

Despite countless intricate moves and set-pieces into the Argyle box, Town were unable to trouble the home goal. Whalley’s wayward effort from distance was Shrews’ first effort on goal.

But, with the visitors unable to carve open any meaningless chance, the home side found some inspiration and clicked into gear. Talisman Graham Carey was at the heart of most they did well.

Ex-Town man Sarcevic, who went off injured just before half-time, should have scored against his old club but blazed over. Henderson saved twice for Town from Carey.

Henderson had been a little shaky at times and after collecting Carey’s shot at the second time of asking, smashed a clearance straight to a green Argyle shirt.

But a break from that launched Town’s first meaningful chance on goal some 52 minutes in. Gnahoua profited from some space down the right side and his whipped cross was flicked goalwards by Whalley but Letheren got down well to turn it behind.

Shrewsbury couldn’t make the most of a huge scramble from the resulting corner. It was from a visiting attack, where Nolan - with space in the box - opted to find Payne but couldn’t release the forward.

The influential Carey broke past Town’s midfield and kept going. Once he reached range, the Scot bent an exquisite strike into the top corner from 25 yards. So accurate it went in off the angle.

Town had been behind for just 29 minutes so far this season and another response was required. Carlton Morris and Rodman were sent on by Hurst and Morris went up front alongside Payne.

Derek Adams’ Argyle retreated but stood firm, with extra defender Bradley coming on to hold the fort down. Town looked ponderous at times outside the area as they huffed, puffed and hunted for half an opening.

For 20 minutes they were unable to puncture the Pilgrims’ resolute backline, but with 12 minutes remaining the momentum swung.

Whalley slotted into a rare yard of space and was brilliantly found by Nolan. Whalley turned, shifted onto his favoured right foot and picked the bottom corner out brilliantly from 25 yards with a stunning bending effort of his own.

It was Whalley's third goal in all competitions this season. But his first from open play.

And the morning leaders went for the kill. With the wind in their sails, James Bolton was denied from a corner.

Sub Lenell John-Lewis passed up a massive chance deep into added time but it was deflected out on a day when Town were pleased to prolong their unbeaten record.

Key moments:

18 - With the visitors well on top and enjoying all of the ball, Town are miles off from a Plymouth corner and Yann Songo’o, in acres of space, heads well over.

24 - Shaun Whalley blasts Town’s first effort on goal well over the top.

24 - Toto Nsiala could have been in trouble for an aerial challenge on Songo’o but only gets a talking to from referee Mark Heywood.

36 - Dangerman Graham Carey cut inside and lashed one at Dean Henderson that the goalkeeper turned behind.

39 - Massive chance for ex-Shrewsbury man Antoni Sarcevic, a Carey cross is flicked on and Sarcevic swivels at the back post but blazes over from six yards.

42 - Henderson shovels Carey’s free-kick around the post. Town scramble a corner clear just about, Toumani Diagouraga has a shot blocked and Town survive a handball claim.

52 - Town’s first real chance is Whalley’s flicked header from Arthur Gnahoua’s cross. Well-saved by Kyle Letheren.

58 - Plymouth goal. Carey bursts beyond Town’s midfield from a break and curls a fierce 25 yard effort into the top corner off the woodwork.

67 - Sub Carlton Morris has a shot blocked while fellow change Alex Rodman has a couple of tries that are well seen out by the home defence.

78 - GOAL TOWN! Whalley with a moment of magic as he picks up the ball unmarked from Jon Nolan, shifts onto his right foot and finds the bottom corner with unerring brilliance.

87 - Plymouth sub Jake Jervis with one of the game’s clearest openings but he thrashes over unmarked inside the box.

88 - Whalley flicks a header towards goal but Letheren saves well.

90+3 - Huge Lenell John-Lewis chance inside the box from Junior Brown’s low cross but deflected behind!

Teams:

Plymouth Argyle (4-1-4-1):

Letheren; Sawyer ©, Songo’o, Edwards, Taylor-Sinclair; Fox; Diagouraga, Sarcevic (Jervis, 45), Carey, Grant (Blissett, 86); Fletcher (Bradley, 69)

Subs not used: Cooper (gk), Lameiras, Skokolis, Wylde.

Shrewsbury Town (4-1-4-1):

Henderson; Bolton, Nsiala, Sadler, Brown; Godfrey (C Morris, 64); Whalley, Ogogo ©, Nolan, Gnahoua (Rodman, 64); Payne (John-Lewis, 90)

Subs not used: MacGillivray (gk), Beckles, Dodds, B Morris.

Referee: Mark Heywood

Attendance: 8,280 (452 Shrewsbury fans)

Star player - Shaun Whalley

Position in the table - 2nd (31 points from 13 games)