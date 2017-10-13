Shrewsbury Town’s underdogs now the favourites

Despite Shrewsbury’s lofty league position and unbeaten status, Hurst has regularly had his side down as underdogs in games this season.

But the boss agreed his side go to Home Park as favourites to take three points, a position Town have barely been in under his stewardship.

But Hurst has been impressed with attitudes in training this week after a 1-1 draw at Walsall last time out.

“I don’t think I’ve got to be different (because of being favourites) with the players,” Hurst admitted. “They know exactly what we’re looking for.

“We had a couple of good days training at the start of the week with a little bit more focus. The lads were bang at it.

“I’ve been pleased with the attitudes to their work.

“I don’t think they’ll be getting on that coach today thinking ‘we’ll just turn up and we’ll win’.

“That certainly won’t be the case. On that side there are no issues.

Advertising

“In terms of outside influences, there has to be an understanding. We’re the prime example of things not going how people think things should.

“If the worst happens for us and you’re 13 games in and only suffered one loss you’d be absolutely delighted.

“But we want to make the journey better for the way back.”

Hurst revealed that winger Shaun Whalley, who started from the bench at Walsall last week, was in contention to make a return to the starting XI at Home Park.

Advertising

The plight of Derek Adams’ Pilgrims has not been helped by five red cards in nine League One games.

Town and Hurst had to face an FA meeting last January after accumulating seven red cards and a number of yellows last season.

Hurst then told how stronger disciplinary measures would be in action for his first full campaign as boss.

Shrewsbury have not had a man sent off in the league so far this term. Junior Brown is one yellow card away from a ban after totting up four.

“As a manager it’s very frustrating if they’ve been bad decisions,” added Hurst.

“It’s still frustrating if it’s your players’ fault because no manager says ‘I want you to go out today and get sent off and put your team-mates in a hole’.

“They have Sonny Bradley back available tomorrow, but I’m sure they’d have liked him for the last three games to try and build partnerships and stability.”