Shrewsbury Town's unbeaten streak is motivating Stefan Payne

The Town top scorer has played a part in downing some of the more fancied teams in League One so far this term but his side travel to rock-bottom Plymouth tomorrow.

While home games against high-profile Wigan against Blackburn have drawn in a boosted Montgomery Waters Meadow crowd, the striker explained how getting himself up for a five-hour round trip to Home Park would be just as simple.

"We're top of the league and unbeaten, if that's not motivation enough – to not lose the unbeaten run – then you shouldn't be here really," said the 26-year-old.

"We go into every game wanting to win, whether it's bottom or top of the league. It's the same outcome."

Payne has already netted against some of the league's big-hitters, including Wigan, Scunthorpe and Oxford.

The seven-goal hitman always enjoys turning on the style against established opposition, but does not think bottom side Plymouth will necessarily hand him chance after chance.

"You don't know," he added. "You'd think you might get more chances but it's not always like that.

"It's always nice to score against the top teams. If you score against the bottom teams you always get questioned – 'can he do it against the bigger teams?'

"As long as we win, a goal would be nice, we can make that long journey back smiling.

"It's a team effort though. They're (team-mates) putting me in a position to score, I can't do it by myself."