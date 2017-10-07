Former Shrewsbury Town manager Ian McNeil dies aged 85

The Glaswegian managed Town between 1987-1990. He was assistant manager at Chelsea, playing an influential role with the Blues in the early 1980's, before heading to Gay Meadow for another stint at management.

He had previously been a player-manager at Ross County before going on to manage Wigan twice, County again, Salisbury and Northwich Victoria.

McNeil worked in scouting for a number of clubs including Bolton, Leeds, Norwich and Chelsea.

The Scot was appointed in late 1987 following the sacking of long-standing former player Chic Bates.

But he followed the appointment of Ken Brown, who was Bates' original replacement. Brown arrived from Norwich, but only took charge of one game, lasting just a week.

He then recommended McNeil for the position at Gay Meadow.

Town dropped out of the second tier under ex-Leicester and Brighton inside forward McNeil following relegation in the 1988/89 - 10 years since their promotion to Division Two.

His last position in football was a scout at Stamford Bridge and McNeil had since moved back to Scotland following retirement.