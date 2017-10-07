Menu

Advertising

Former Shrewsbury Town manager Ian McNeil dies aged 85

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published: | Last Updated:

Former Shrewsbury manager Ian McNeil has died at the age of 85, one of his former clubs Chelsea have revealed.

Ian McNeill

The Glaswegian managed Town between 1987-1990. He was assistant manager at Chelsea, playing an influential role with the Blues in the early 1980's, before heading to Gay Meadow for another stint at management.

He had previously been a player-manager at Ross County before going on to manage Wigan twice, County again, Salisbury and Northwich Victoria.

McNeil worked in scouting for a number of clubs including Bolton, Leeds, Norwich and Chelsea.

The Scot was appointed in late 1987 following the sacking of long-standing former player Chic Bates.

But he followed the appointment of Ken Brown, who was Bates' original replacement. Brown arrived from Norwich, but only took charge of one game, lasting just a week.

He then recommended McNeil for the position at Gay Meadow.

Town dropped out of the second tier under ex-Leicester and Brighton inside forward McNeil following relegation in the 1988/89 - 10 years since their promotion to Division Two.

His last position in football was a scout at Stamford Bridge and McNeil had since moved back to Scotland following retirement.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Trainee Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News