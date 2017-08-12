Shrewsbury Town striker Carlton Morris will 'divide opinion' says Paul Hurst

The Norwich City loanee has impressed the blue and amber fans since checking in from the Championship side this summer.

He has featured mostly as a lone man up front and scored against Wolves in pre-season, while looking lively in Town's opening two League One fixtures.

Morris should've added to Shrewsbury's lead at Kingsmeadow as AFC Wimbledon were downed 1-0. He missed from just a few yards in the opening period before sending the rebound onto the post.

And in the second period he got onto a fine team move but shot at George Long.

He ran himself into the ground and was subbed for Lenell John-Lewis, and Hurst said on the 21-year-old: "I think he'll divide opinion Carlton to be honest. I didn't think he was as good today as he was last week.

"He tired, his hamstring had tightened. Lenny came on and he was excellent, won a few more headers and held the ball up for us. I thought all the subs contributed and did well for how long they were on and I'm big on that.

"Carlton battled away. It was difficult, Doddsy worked hard in keeping play in front of us, but there is more to come with Carlton as well."

Louis Dodds was starting just his first game of the season and got through a lot of running in the role just off centre-forward Morris.

"It's the work that I don't think many people would think of in terms of his defensive work," Hurst added.

"He was in and around Francomb to stop them playing as much. We watched them midweek and the style has changed dramatically from last year.

"It would be a crime for them to kick it up in the air when they've got the new surface.

"They played some good football and got a chance early on.

"But Louis did a very good job for us, delayed play, tried to keep the centre-backs on it. It worked well."