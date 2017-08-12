Paul Hurst thrilled by 'excellent' Shrewsbury Town

A deserved 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon, where Town played some sumptuous football in the first-half as Alex Rodman gave them a early lead, means six points from two games for the first time in seven seasons.

The visitors spurned a couple of opportunities through Carlton Morris to have the game wrapped up by the break and Wimbledon gave Town more of a fight in the second period.

Hurst was eager to see his side end the game as a contest with a second, but was delighted with what he saw from his side, who are clearly high on belief.

He said: "Some of it was excellent. I was a little bit disappointed with the second-half but I think you have to give Wimbledon a bit of credit.

"They changed tact and made it a little more difficult and there was a frustration in the first-half from the home fans.

"In the second-half they went a bit more direct and it got a bit scrappier again. I'd have liked us to have a bit more control although if Carlton would've scored that goal - you're talking about one of the best team goals you'll see.

"Overall I'm delighted with the three points away from home and well deserved points."

The only goal, from Rodman after just eight minutes, came after a fine move between man of the match Jon Nolan and Shaun Whalley. The latter's perfect deep cross was easy for Rodman to stoop and score.

"It was one of the moments of quality from Shaun in a great cross for the assist," added Hurst, whose side are fifth after two games.

"I said Rodders would score more goals, he's got a couple in pre-season and now has one in the season.

"It got us off to a good start. We had started well although they had one of their best chances early on too."

Hurst was keen to add his support to Salop's front line, adding that he thought the doubts that his side would score enough goals were nonsensical

"I don't know if I'm getting a bit too protective of the group or whatever but we've played two games in the league and one at a Championship sides and we seem to be questioning whether we're going to score goals," said Hurst.

"I don't really understand that. We've scored in every game we've played. I just thought we played some good football, got men forward.

"The criticism is we weren't lethal in front of goal or we perhaps could've come away with a more handsome victory."