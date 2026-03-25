Ludlow Town looking to finish season strong after point at league leaders

The Knights host Chipping Sodbury Town on Saturday after earning a point away at Hellenic League Division One leaders Stratford Town last weekend.

With four of their final five fixtures on home soil, Williams is hopeful of a late climb up the standings.

"When we have a full squad, it is easily capable of being in the play-offs," said Williams.

"The only thing that has hindered us in the past few weeks is injuries and lack of availability. It's frustrating because we proved we can match the best team in the league and more than gave them a game.

"We are just trying to finish as high as we can, pick up as many points as possible. We haven't set a target, it looks like we will fall into mid-table.

Asked whether he would be satisfied with that outcome, Williams added: "Considering the situation when Chris (Waldron) and myself took over. The situation we came into which was on the back of not being able to field a team.

"The lads have been great and have really bought into what we are trying to do, it is a case of trying to finish as high as we can.

"We are more than good enough now, this squad we have. The lads are starting to get some confidence into themselves, we are really improving week on week and will keep aiming as high as we can."

Ludlow’s trip to Stratford was their fifth away game in six matches, with one of those coming against this weekend’s opponents. The Knights will be looking to complete the double over Chipping Sodbury after a 1-0 win earlier this month.



"Going there we had a lot of injuries, we had three of the lads who played withy injuries.

"We always said it was going to be a free hit, we didn't expect to get anything. But, the performance was brilliant, the lads worked their socks off."