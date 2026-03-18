‘He can be the difference’ - Chris Waldron hails Ryan Clarke's return for Ludlow Town
Chris Waldron says Ryan Clarke’s return is a huge boost for Ludlow Town as the season enters its final weeks.
The Knights’ leading marksman netted on his return from a hamstring injury last weekend, securing a 1-0 victory at Chipping Sodbury Town.
Ludlow remain firmly in mid-table in the Hellenic League Division One, and Waldron is delighted to have his top scorer back for the run-in.
He said: “Delighted. He is still not 100 per cent fully fit. But the lad scores goals and he just needs that one chance and he can be the difference.
“It’s just about managing him. I don’t want to rush him too much, he is still not fully fit. But we will keep an eye on it and get him through.
“His goals are always a big bonus.”
The victory in Gloucestershire marked a fourth consecutive away game. It was a tight affair, but Clarke’s strike in the 80th minute secured all three points.
“It was pleasing,” Waldron added. “We had a few players unavailable.
“The lads worked really hard in the first-half. It was a tight game. In the second period our attacking play looked a lot better than it has, that was pleasing. We could have scored another two or three.”
Ludlow visit runaway league leaders Stratford Town on Saturday, having been beaten 2-0 by them at home last month.
“They are a very good team,” Waldron said. “There is a reason why they are top.
“I think they will comfortably win the league, they are very well organised.
“It will be a tough game but these are the ones you want to be involved in.”
Asked about his hopes for the remainder of the season, Waldron added: “We’re midtable. Just to keep plugging away at the games and hopefully we can get as many wins as we can.”