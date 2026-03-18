‘He can be the difference’ - Chris Waldron hails Ryan Clarke's return for Ludlow Town

The Knights’ leading marksman netted on his return from a hamstring injury last weekend, securing a 1-0 victory at Chipping Sodbury Town.

Ludlow remain firmly in mid-table in the Hellenic League Division One, and Waldron is delighted to have his top scorer back for the run-in.

He said: “Delighted. He is still not 100 per cent fully fit. But the lad scores goals and he just needs that one chance and he can be the difference.

Ludlow Town boss Chris Waldron. Picture: Ludlow Town FC

“It’s just about managing him. I don’t want to rush him too much, he is still not fully fit. But we will keep an eye on it and get him through.

“His goals are always a big bonus.”

The victory in Gloucestershire marked a fourth consecutive away game. It was a tight affair, but Clarke’s strike in the 80th minute secured all three points.

“It was pleasing,” Waldron added. “We had a few players unavailable.

“The lads worked really hard in the first-half. It was a tight game. In the second period our attacking play looked a lot better than it has, that was pleasing. We could have scored another two or three.”

Ludlow visit runaway league leaders Stratford Town on Saturday, having been beaten 2-0 by them at home last month.

“They are a very good team,” Waldron said. “There is a reason why they are top.

“I think they will comfortably win the league, they are very well organised.

“It will be a tough game but these are the ones you want to be involved in.”

Asked about his hopes for the remainder of the season, Waldron added: “We’re midtable. Just to keep plugging away at the games and hopefully we can get as many wins as we can.”