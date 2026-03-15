Round-up: Shifnal Town secure first win of the year as Whitchurch Alport extend unbeaten run

Macauley Taylor’s first-half strike ended Shifnal’s nine-game winless streak, giving them their first win since Boxing Day.

Shifnal Town captain Kyle Bennett. Picture: Jim Wall

Taylor turned neatly on the edge of the area before firing a powerful shot past Harvey Bardsley. It was his third goal since joining from Kidsgrove Athletic.

Shifnal Town vs Trafford. Kieran Cook is brought down in box but no penalty is given. Picture: Jim Wall

Connor Patterson’s side sit 10th in the Northern One West standings, firmly in mid-table between the play-off spots and the relegation zone.

Shifnal's Alamu Abdulrasaq is restrained. Picture: Jim Wall

They suffered six defeats during their winless period, which began on New Year’s Day, but Shifnal are now two games unbeaten.

In the Midland Premier, Whitchurch Alport continued their strong run of form with a narrow home win over play-off-chasing Lye Town.

Alex Hughes celebrates scoring for Whitchurch Alport against Lye Town. Picture: Liam Pritchard

Alex Hughes netted eight minutes after the break to give Alport the slender victory and take them to 38 points for the season from 27 matches.

Whitchurch are now seven league games unbeaten, with this their fifth win during that run. It has propelled them well clear of danger and to within 12 points of the play-offs - although they appear out of reach with just seven games remaining this season for Whitchurch, including a visit to Stone Old Alleynians on Tuesday night.

Whitchurch Alport's Ollie Holden against Lye Town. Picture: Liam Pritchard

In the Midland One, AFC Bridgnorth stopped the rot with a 1-1 draw at Heather St John’s. Bridgnorth had lost their previous four league matches heading into the clash.

They came close to securing a win on the road, but Heather St John’s snatched a late point.

Bridgnorth sit 11th in Midland One and are playing catch-up with several games in hand on those around them in the division.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Shawbury United scored a late equaliser to haul themselves out of the bottom two.

Shawbury found themselves behind after half an hour against Cheadle Heath Nomads, with Daniel Lewis converting a penalty for the visitors.

Shawbury remained behind until the 89th minute, when Oliver Cooper dramatically netted to secure a crucial point in their survival fight.

The point lifted them out of the danger zone into 16th place, a point ahead of Alsager Town and six clear of bottom side Haughmond.

Matthew Boswell has led Shawbury to seven vital points in their last six games, with just six matches remaining.

The point also pulled Shawbury closer to local rivals Market Drayton Town, who have been dragged into the survival fight after a heavy home defeat.

Drayton suffered a 4-0 loss to play-off-chasing New Mills, conceding three second-half goals.

Dan Dawson's side sit five points clear of the relegation zone but have played one more game than Shawbury and Alsager below them.

Meanwhile, Allscott Heath came from two goals behind to draw at play-off-chasing Stafford Town.

Allscott conceded a second just before the break, leaving them with a mountain to climb. But after Armando Wood pulled one back, Asa Dean netted a 92nd-minute equaliser to grab a point.

Telford Town were unable to make any ground on the play-offs, suffering a stoppage-time defeat to Foley Meir.

In Hellenic League Division One, Ludlow Town secured three points on the road with a 1-0 victory at Chipping Sodbury Town.

There was nothing to split the sides in the first half, but in the second period Ryan Clarke made an emphatic return from injury, netting the only goal of the game.