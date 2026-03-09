Round-up: Whitchurch Alport hit four to extend unbeaten run while Shifnal Town stop the rot

Alport romped to a 4-1 victory in Warwickshire to claim a fourth Midland Premier League win in five matches.

Whitchurch found themselves 1-0 down at the break after Diego Brown put the hosts ahead. However, Alport hit back in emphatic style in the second half, with substitute Harry Morris netting twice to complete the comeback before William West and Alex Hughes both added late goals.

The triumph leaves Whitchurch 11th in the standings, well clear of any danger.

Whitchurch Alport's Theo Knight fires at goal against Studley. Picture: Liam Pritchard

Boss Jayson Starkey said: "I wasn't happy at half-time with the performance. Maybe we didn't give them the respect that we should have done, and that is very dangerous no matter what level you play at.

"In the second-half, I don't think we created any more chances than we did in the first-half, we just took them.

Whitchurch Alport's Alex Hughes against Studley. Picture: Liam Pritchard

"We say about it doesn't matter if you are in the starting XI or coming off from the bench, you must have an impact on the game. At half-time we spoke about how many of the players were playing above what we would expect, and the answer was not many.

"Studley gave us a few headaches. But I thought once we got the one, we were always going to go on and win the game because we are good enough and were better than them, it's as simple as that."

Whitchurch Alport's Harry Morris heads at goal against Studley. Picture: Liam Pritchard

Elsewhere, in Northern One West, Shifnal Town stopped the rot with a point at mid-table rivals Mossley.

Rio Alston gave Mossley the lead just after the hour mark before Mason Fawns was given his marching orders five minutes later.

With the extra man advantage, Shifnal hit back through Macauley Taylor with just 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

They were unable to complete the comeback and had to settle for a point. It ended a four-game losing run, although Shifnal are now winless in their last nine league matches, with six defeats in that run. They sit 12th in the standings.

In Midland One, AFC Bridgnorth suffered a third successive league defeat with a 2-0 loss at Birstall United. The hosts fired themselves into a two-goal lead at the break which Bridgnorth were unable to come back from.

Bridgnorth are now winless in 10 league games and sit 10th in the standings.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town secured a crucial win in their survival fight over basement side Haughmond.

The Gingerbread Men raced into a three-goal lead at half-time, with an early goal from Oliver Griffiths before Oliver Griffiths and Jack Finney added two more.

Haughmond pulled one back 10 minutes after the restart through Ryley Oakley, but Drayton put the game out of sight through Harry Minshall and Samuel Finney.

The win saw Market Drayton move five points clear of the relegation zone, while Haughmond are five adrift of safety.

Kian Newnes' second-half goal earned Allscott Heath a point at Barnton. They sit 11th in the standings, winless in three.

Meanwhile, Telford Town's losing run continued with a 2-0 defeat to Stockport Georgians. It was Telford's sixth league loss in a row - they now sit seven points behind the play-offs.

In Hellenic League Division One, Ludlow Town could only manage a point at basement side Thame United Reserves after a goalless draw.