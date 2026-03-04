Market Drayton Town boss Dan Dawson admits table fears after 'frustrating season'

The Gingerbread Men remain near the foot of the North West Counties League Division One South, just above the relegation zone.

They were unable to secure back-to-back wins last weekend, suffering a 3-0 defeat at play-off hopefuls Stafford Town - and boss Dawson is wary of their current position.

"I don't think you can look at the table and not be concerned," he said.

"It has been one of the most frustrating seasons, where it doesn't feels like anything has gone our way.

"We have dropped points in games we should have won. That has been the story of our season, which is a shame.

Market Drayton Town boss Dan Dawson (right)

"Beating Barnton was a really good result. But then we didn't play for three weeks which didn't help in preparation for Stafford.

"I don't think anybody expected us to pick up points there, but as long as long as we pick up points in the ones we are expected to, we will be fine.

Drayton visit basement side Haughmond on Saturday before hosting survival rivals Cammell Laird 1907 the following Tuesday.

Dawson issued a battle cry to his players, adding: "We've got some big games on the horizon. They are both must win games.

"That's no disrespect to Haughmond, I think they have got one of the best front fives in the league, and are really unfortunate to have not picked up results.

"We got beat by them earlier in the season in the FA Vase. There is no way that we are taking this game lightly, by no stretch of the imagination.

"We know how important those three points are. They will know that too.

"They'll know if they are to have any chance of staying up they need to win, and we know if we win then it gives us some breathing space from other teams around is. It's a big game."