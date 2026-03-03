'I love Ludlow' - Chris Waldron satisfied with mid-table and wants to continue in hot seat

The Knights were unable to secure back-to-back victories in the Hellenic League Division One after slipping to a 3-1 defeat at Carterton last weekend.

Waldron's side were again stretched for numbers - an issue that he says has plagued them throughout the campaign.

Ludlow sit 10th in the table, seven points adrift of the play-off places and 11 clear of the relegation zone.

"With how the season has panned out, a mid-table finish is probably the best we could hope for," Waldron admitted.

"It's a shame because if I had the best 11 every week, I think we could maybe push for the play-offs. But unfortunately that hasn't been the case.

"We finished mid-table last season, and you want to keep progressing as a team and a club.

Ludlow Town boss Chris Waldron. Picture: Ludlow Town FC

"But it has been a tough season. Ryan Clarke has been injured on and off and hasn't been able to get a consistent run of games.

"He scored near enough 30 goals for us last season. That is a huge amount of goals to miss for any team. That hasn't helped."

Waldron, who has been involved with the club for a number of years, stepped into the managerial role on an interim basis just before Christmas after Sean Evans - whom he had assisted - stood down.

He would be keen to continue in the position beyond the current campaign.

"As long as the club is happy, then I will carry it on no problem at all," he added. "I love Ludlow, I want what is best for Ludlow at the end of the day."

The Knights travel to Thame United Reserves on Saturday aiming to return to winning ways, having edged a thrilling 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture last August.

Waldron said: "We need to bounce back because we weren't ourselves. We were low on numbers, but the lads who were out there, I can't fault their effort.

"We looked tired, there have been a few players who have played every minute lately.

"As we've learned throughout this season, anyone below the fourth-placed team seem to be beating each other. There are some weird results, you take nothing for granted, we need to turn up and put last Saturday right."