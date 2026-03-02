Round-up: Ollie Holden strikes late to seal third straight win for Whitchurch Alport

Ollie Holden netted an 80th-minute winner to seal a third consecutive Midland Premier League victory for Alport and extend their resurgence.

Whitchurch took the lead after 18 minutes through Alex Hughes, who showed neat footwork in the box before firing home. However, lapses in control proved costly as Charlie Watts levelled for Studley on the half-hour mark.

The second-half initially lacked quality, but Whitchurch gradually applied pressure and Holden’s composed finish ultimately secured all three points.

Whitchurch Alport's Marques Trowers. Picture: Liam Pritchard

Alport have now scored 10 goals during their impressive three-game winning streak and sit 11th in the table with 30 points.

"It wasn't the prettiest of games," boss Starkey said. "Fair play to Studley - they have come here, and may be leaving feeling hard done by.

Whitchurch Alport's Josh Madley battles for the ball. Picture: Liam Pritchard

"But, over the 90 minutes, the result is what it is, and we found a way to win which was the key message at the start of the game.

"Coming into the game they had conceded 86 goals...it was about finding a way to win. We have played far better in games and lost. We talk about the change of mentality in the group and finding that experience to go and find a winner. We are starting to see that, so I am really pleased."

Whitchurch’s latest triumph followed back-to-back wins for the first time this season, having beaten Romulus the previous weekend.

Whitchurch Alport's Ollie Hilden goes for goal. Picture: Liam Pritchard

Despite the result, Starkey was critical of his side’s first-half display and admitted stern words were exchanged at the interval.

He added: "As staff we put a game plan together. We carried it out within reason for 15 minutes, go and get the goal, but for some reason then decided to forget about it.

"At half-time, words were definitely said. I wasn't happy with how we took our foot off the gas. I can accept quality, and teams having more than us, but work rate and desire, the non-negotiables, they did far better in the second period of the first-half.

"That had to be put right and thankfully we did that in the second-half."

Elsewhere in Midland League One, AFC Bridgnorth's fixture with Nuneaton Griff fell victim to the weather, as did Allscott Heath's clash with Cammell Laird 1907 in the North West Counties League Division One South.

League rivals Shawbury United secured a crucial win over play-off chasing Sandbach United in their battle for survival. Harry Farnsworth's third-minute goal proved decisive as 17th-placed Shawbury - just inside the relegation zone - moved level on points with Alsager Town above them.

Basement side Haughmond were hammered 8-0 at New Mills, while Market Drayton Town were unable to build on their previous win, suffering a 3-0 defeat at play-off hopefuls Stafford Town. Drayton sit 15th, just two points clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Telford Town were ruthlessly dismantled by league leaders Runcorn Town, who scored six goals in each half without reply.

It was Telford's third consecutive league defeat, dropping them out of the play-off places to seventh, and brought Steve Hinks' short spell in charge to an end as he departed by mutual consent.

In the Hellenic League Division One, Ludlow Town were unable to secure back-to-back wins, falling 3-1 at Carterton.