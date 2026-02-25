Chris Waldron praises impact of hattrick hero in Ludlow Town win

Kilicaslan fired the Knights to a 3-2 win over Hellenic League Division One strugglers Clanfield 85 last weekend, on only his second appearance after joining from Clee Hill United.

The victory leaves Ludlow six points adrift of the play-off spots. Waldron's side were without joint leading goalscorer Ryan Clarke due to a hamstring injury, and he was delighted with his new recruit.

"He started up top and did what we needed him to do - put the ball in the back of the net," he said.

"It's a much-needed boost for the lads to bring someone in. I had been after him for quite a while and he finally decided to make the move. It's worked out well."

Waldron admits he faces challenges attracting players to the club, given their rural location.

Ludlow Town boss Chris Waldron. Picture: Ludlow Town FC

"That is our problem," he added. "We have to work with what's local, but it's a great start for him."

The Knights were dealt a fresh injury blow when Cam Marsh had to be withdrawn 20 minutes into the clash, but Waldron praised his side’s response.

"It wasn't the best start, Cam had a thigh strain so he had to come off after 20 minutes, so we had to have a bit of a reshuffle.

"The pitch was hard work, it was the same for both teams, but it didn't suit us at all. It was very heav, slippy and hard to stand up in the middle.

"But the lads did enough to get the three points which we desperately needed."

Ludlow visit strugglers Carterton F.C. this weekend, looking to do the double over them and secure back-to-back wins.

"It wasn't an easy game last weekend, but we scored at the right times. They went ahead and we equalised within five minutes.

"They went 2-1 up and we again equalised within five minutes. We didn't give them chance to settle and scored at the right times which helped see us over the line."