Telford Town boss approaching 60 says football is his secret to staying young

Hinks was appointed in early January following the departure of Matt Boswell and has since overseen a major squad overhaul, with 15 players coming through the door.

He had to wait six weeks to take charge of his first match due to adverse weather. But, it was clear his squad was still finding its feet, as Telford suffered a heavy 10-1 defeat to Nelson in the Macron Cup quarter-finals midweek.

This is Hinks' 27th year involved in non-league football, and he admits he would be lost without the game.

He said: "1999 was my first season, I've been involved in non-league football since then.

"I haven't missed a season. Except when I got sacked at Hednesford, where me and Harry (Harris) had three months off.

"It's my 60th this year. I'm still alive, it keeps me young.

New Telford Town boss Steve Hinks (centre). Picture: Jim Wall

"I'm not being funny, I'm telling young people all the time, it keeps your mind active. I keep evolving. At my age, if I didn't evolve, you wouldn't be in the game, would you?

"I wake up every morning not knowing the answers, and that's how I see it. Every day is a challenge, especially with the football."

The Telford boss, who is also the academy manager at Northern Premier League side Rushall Olympic by day, has a strong relationship with Town owner Hayden Dando, whom he worked with at Hednesford Town in 2023.

"It was only a short period of time because he was selling the club, but I really got on with him," Hinks added.

"When this opportunity arose, I thought you know what, I am going to have a go here.

Steve Hinks is the academy manager at Rushall Olympic. Picture: Jim Wall

"I haven't been a manager for a few years, I thought lets get back in the hotseat again and see where it takes us, and I will enjoy it."

Telford currently occupy a North West Counties League Division One South play-off spot, and despite the squad upheaval, Hinks insists promotion is still the goal.

However, he is under no illusions that it will take time for the new-look squad to hit the ground running.

"Realistically, it's going to be tough," he continued. "We've got to try and gel as quickly as we can. I've signed some good players, so they're good players.

"We're working on everything now to try and get some kind of organisation with it.

"Obviously, players have come and gone, so it's been a little bit sketchy. But, we're finally getting there.

"In another couple of weeks, there'll be three games a week. So we will be moaning we've got too many games.

"It's a tough league. I've watched a few games, it's not easy, so we've got to try and get our own end sorted out. We've got to gel, but we've definitely got a chance."