Boss disappointed as Market Drayton Town six-pointer falls to weather

Drayton's huge clash at home to their lowly rivals was frozen off last Saturday following an early pitch inspection.

The sides hope to contest the rearranged Greenfields contest on Tuesday with the beaten team in danger of being clawed further into the North West Counties First Division South mire.

Drayton and Birkenhead outfit Cammell Laird sit two and three places outside the drop zone respectively, level on 22 points, though Laird have a better goal difference and have played one game fewer.

"Saturday was so big," said disappointed boss Dan Dawson, whose side have no fixture this weekend. "It was such a six-pointer coming off big momentum.

"If we could have got it on and grabbed the three points, it would have put eight points between us and Shawbury, which you would like to think would be relatively difficult for them to make up.

"I don't want to say guarantee our safety, because you're a long way from that when there's eight, nine or ten games left - but it puts you in a really good place.

"We were a little bit disappointed about Saturday's outcome."

Drayton went into the clash high on confidence after winning at promotion-seeking Barnton the previous weekend.

The Gingerbread Men welcome Cammell Laird before a clash against high-flying Stafford Town at Greenfields on Saturday.

Dawson will give his troops the weekend off should they come through training on Thursday night.

Town hope to hand a debut to new signing Josh Davies-Sewell, who checked in from Midland Premier outfit Whitchurch Alport. Dawson said the winger has looked lively in training sessions.

Just five points separate Market Drayton and Shawbury United, who occupy the final relegation spot. Fellow county rival Haughmond sit rock-bottom two points further back.

They currently occupy the relegation places after basement boys Wolverhampton Sporting withdrew from the league two weeks ago.