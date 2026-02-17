Steve Hinks determined to build on legacy of predecessor at Telford Town eyeing promotion charge

While game-time has been extremely limited due to the weather, Hinks has experienced a whirlwind first six weeks at the helm following Matt Boswell’s departure.

There has been a major squad overhaul, with more than 15 players arriving to replace numerous departures. Hinks is determined to finish the season with Telford pushing for promotion from the North West Counties Division One South.

Outlining his aims, Hinks said: "To win football matches and get in the play-offs, we're in a position where we can get in there.

"It's about how quickly we can gel and get going, that's a conundrum to solve.

New Telford Town boss Steve Hinks (centre). Picture: Jim Wall

"It's an opportunity, isn't it? You don't get these opportunities all the time.

"We'll do our best to try and get in there, whether we do or not, it will remain to be seen. But it won't be through lack of effort and lack of work.

"That's the goal, why wouldn't it be? We've got a chance to do something now, it’s here and now.

"The last man has been very successful, it's a difficult act to follow. Boz has done brilliant here, I can't fault him. He's set a legacy there, hopefully I can keep building on it.

"I'm looking for long-term, not just a few months. I'm looking to try and get as far as we can."

Telford Town’s latest arrival is Lennon Billingham from Whitchurch Alport. The defender progressed through Kidderminster Harriers' youth set-up.

"There have been a lot of comings and goings, but management is about problem solving," added Hinks. "We've had a lot of problems to solve, but we're solving them, and that's what it's all about.

"It's not going to be easy, it's a complete new squad which I've had to work hard to get in. I'm pleased with it."