Dan Dawson hails "huge" back-to-back wins for Market Drayton Town

The Gingerbread Men moved five points clear of the North West Counties League Division One South relegation zone with a 2-1 victory at Barnton last Saturday.

Oliver Griffiths opened the scoring with his first goal for the club inside the opening five minutes, before Isaac Shaw restored Town's lead in the second half.

The victory followed a win over basement side Wolverhampton Sporting, who have since resigned from the league. Their playing record has been expunged, meaning Market Drayton miss out on the six points secured against them.

"It's massive," said boss Dawson. "Getting back-to-back wins is huge for us, particularly given the situation with Wolverhampton Sporting dropping out of the league.

Market Drayton Town manager Dan Dawson

"We needed to come here and get something, and what a performance from the boys. They put a shift in like I haven't seen for a long time, they worked incredibly hard.

"Eleven don't win you a game, 16 do, that performance was tremendous from everyone.

"Credit to Barnton for getting the game on, an unbelievable effort from them. It is such a heavy pitch and really takes it really takes it out of the legs, it is exhausting.

"Credit to the boys and the the shape they have kept themselves into going into the end of the season, the killer zone as we like to say. They were in great shape and worked incredibly hard."

Market Drayton host Cammell Laird 1907 on Saturday in a huge six-pointer as both look to stretch their advantage over the danger zone.

"It's huge, this is why we play football right? Because we want to be involved in big games.

"I said it when I first came into the football club, pressure is a privilege, and Saturday is a pressure game."