Non-league round-up: Shawbury United hit for six while Market Drayton fall on the road

Shawbury remain 17th in the North West Counties League Division One South, just inside the relegation zone, following a 6-0 loss by the River Mersey.

The visitors held firm for 40 minutes before conceding and trailed by just one goal at the break against the runaway league leaders.

Connor Spiers netted his second of the afternoon to double Runcorn’s advantage less than 10 minutes after the restart, before an own goal shortly after the hour mark put further daylight between the sides.

Shawbury resisted further pressure until the 86th-minute, when Charlie Harland added a fourth. Gary Robinson and Harland then struck again in stoppage time to complete the scoring for the hosts.

The defeat, Boswell’s first game in charge since leaving Telford Town to take the reins at Shawbury, was the club’s 11th successive league loss. He will be looking to halt the slide and steer the side to safety.

Shawbury currently sit three points adrift of Alsager Town in 16th.

Meanwhile, Market Drayton Town began 2026 with a 2–0 defeat away at Cammell Laird 1907.

Adam Smith struck either side of half-time for the hosts, opening the scoring seven minutes before the interval and doubling the lead eight minutes after the restart.

The result leaves Drayton winless in their last three league matches. They sit 13th in the table and host leaders Runcorn Town next weekend.