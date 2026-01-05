Steve Hinks excited after being appointed new Telford Town manager

Hinks arrives after from step four non-league side Coleshill Town, where he was assistant to Harry Harris.

He fills the vacancy left by Matthew Boswell, who departed Telford to become manager of Shawbury United.

Hinks has also been part of the management teams at Walsall Wood, Rushall Olympic and Hednesford Town in recent years, the latter being where he worked closely with Telford Town chairman Hayden Dando.

Telford currently sit third in the North West Counties League Division One South, 10 points behind leaders Runcorn Town.

Hinks said: "I’m really excited to be joining Telford Town at this stage of its journey. This is a club with real momentum, strong foundations and a clear vision for where it wants to go.

"I’ve worked at a number of levels in the game and what stood out to me here is the ambition matched with a genuine plan. I’ve worked with Ade before and know him well whilst the management team around me is one that I am excited to work with above all I’m looking forward to getting started, working with the players and helping drive the club forward."

A club statement said Telford are now entering an "important new chapter both on and off the pitch," with Hinks joining as part of a long-term project.

Hinks helped Walsall Wood gain promotion from the Midland Premier League to step four non-league football and has also had spells at Tamworth, Nuneaton Borough, Atherstone Town, Stafford Rangers, Sutton Coldfield Town, Gresley Rovers and Coalville Town.

Shaun Ralph and Graham Jones will serve as Hinks' assistants, while Paul Davis joins as a first team coach.

Telford Town chairman Hayden Dando said: "Steve is someone I know well and trust, and his experience across the non-league pyramid speaks for itself.

"This is a strong appointment that brings leadership, football knowledge and ambition into the club. Just as importantly, Steve understands what we are building here and has chosen to be part of that journey. With the management team now in place, we are fully focused on pushing the club forward."

Hinks and his management team will take charge after Telford's home clash with Ashville. Coach Carl Probert, alongside head of youth development Ray Lindsay and women's team manager Elys Brooks-Davies, have overseen the side since Boswell's departure.