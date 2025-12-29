Matthew Boswell appointed Shawbury United manager after Telford Town exit

Following a 1-1 draw at Allscott Heath, which left Telford third in the North West Counties League Division One South, the club announced that Boswell had decided to step down from his managerial role to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

Shawbury United later confirmed Boswell's appointment as their new boss, filling the vacancy left by Richard Brown, who departed earlier this month due to personal reasons.

During Boswell's three-year tenure, he led Telford to two Powell Cup titles, won the Shropshire Challenge Cup and guided the club to the West Midlands (Regional) Premier title, securing promotion to step six of non-league football.

A Telford Town statement read: "Matthew’s impact on the club, both on and off the pitch, has been significant, and his contribution to the club’s growth and success will not be forgotten.

"Everyone at Telford Town Football Club would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Matthew for his dedication, professionalism, and achievements, and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career."

As Telford begin their search for a successor, Carl Probert, alongside head of youth development Ray Lindsay and women’s first-team manager Elys Brooks-Davies, will take charge on an interim basis.

In a post online, Boswell said: "I'd like to personally thank the chairman, the board, the countless volunteers, my coaching staff, our supporters and of course the incredible people who are the players - I carry nothing but love for you all. I leave proud of our achievements and grateful."

Boswell is joined at Shawbury by members of his backroom staff at Telford - Steve Travi, Stevie McCormick and Ben Darrall. Shawbury also confirmed that current coaches Ronnie Box and physio Becky Hazelgrove will remain at the club.

Boswell and his coaching staff will take charge of their first match at second-placed Eccleshall on Saturday. Shawbury currently sit 17th, three points adrift from safety, and have lost their last 10 matches.