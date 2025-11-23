NWCL and Midland Football League bosses demand FA talks over club placements and boundaries

They warn that the current system is creating travel, financial and logistical pressures for clubs, players and supporters, sparking “concerns” across both competitions.

In a joint statement released on Friday, November 21, the leagues highlighted cases of NWCFL clubs from the Wirral travelling to Wolverhampton, Telford and Wellington - journeys they argue should fall within the Midlands League footprint.

Both leagues say clubs are being forced to travel further, leading to annual appeals against league placements, rising costs, player disengagement and the loss of local derbies that traditionally boost support.

NWCFL chairman Chris Stirrup said: “It has become apparent that we are both having the same concerns regarding club allocations and the knock-on effect that this is having.

“Regionally, it is apparent that our respective steps five and six divisions are covering each other’s area.

“We have a situation where in the NWCFL, any team promoted from our step six First Division South will now go into the Midland League step five division, while clubs relegated from the Midland League step five could end up playing as far away as Runcorn.

“We would be interested in speaking with other leagues about the effect that club migrations are having on their operations as well as speaking with the FA about how we can support them in finding a more suitable and sustainable way of integrating new clubs into the National League System whilst providing the best possible support, logistics and development opportunities for existing clubs.”

The leagues say the NWCFL is operating with an imbalanced 24-team step five division after several clubs were moved or reprieved at short notice, while the Midland League Premier Division has just 18 clubs.

They insist the time is right for open discussions with the FA to address these logistical issues without what they describe as a “marginalised agenda.”

Mike Joiner, chairman of the Midland Football League, said he is also concerned about movement of clubs between his league and the United Counties League and the Hellenic League.

He added: “Over the past few years, the FA have spoken on numerous occasions about the sustainability of clubs at all levels. The current policy of moving clubs each season between leagues, with the extra costs incurred, which they can ill-afford, does not aid the sustainability of clubs towards the bottom of the pyramid.

"This is all about opening a dialogue and discussion to continue to support one of the most open and competitive non-league systems in world football.

“We want to ensure that all clubs have a chance to keep their operational costs down whilst retaining their regional identities.

“We want to ensure that match officials don’t travel wide and varied distances. We want to ensure players don’t give up on the game due to travelling or lack of games and also, for supporters to go along and not have to change generational allegiances because a traditional derby opponent has been changed by administration rather than competitive football.”