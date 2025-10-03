Shifnal targeting a Trophy upset - non-league round-up

Playing in their first Trophy campaign following promotion to Northern One West, Shifnal have already won two games in the competition - against Chasetown and Carlton Town.

And tomorrow, the opposition takes a step up as they travel to Northern Premier high-flyers Gainsborough Trinity, who reached the semi-finals in 2012/13 and made it all the way to the fifth round last season.

Shifnal moved back into the Northern One West play-off positions on Wednesday night as Shaquille Whittingham's first-half strike was cancelled out by Atherton Collieries' Joe Piggott.

Whitchurch Alport will be looking to bounce back from their Midland League Cup exit to 1874 Northwich when they travel to Brocton in the Midland Premier tomorrow (3pm).

Ollie Holden was sent off on Tuesday night as Alport lost 5-3 on penalties following their second consecutive 2-2 draw.

​AFC Bridgnorth boss Jack Griffiths called a squad meeting this week in a bid to tackle his side’s defensive problems.

The Meadow Men are just two points outside the Midland One play-off places ahead of tomorrow's trip to Saffron Dynamo (3pm), but have been leaking goals in recent weeks and have conceded four times in three of their last four outings.

"We had a squad meeting in the week to discuss what’s going on and why we are leaking so many goals,” said Griffiths. "To beat anybody at the moment we have got to score five goals. It's hard to take at the minute because we started the season so brightly. We have got to stop the silly goals going in.”

Telford Town travel to Eccleshall tomorrow (3pm), looking to keep up the pressure at the top of North West Counties League Division One South.

Town are second, only behind leaders Runcorn Town on goal difference ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

There is also a Shropshire derby between mid-table Allscott Heath and winless Haughmond, while Shawbury United are at home to Barnton and Market Drayton Town host last season's beaten play-off finalists Stafford Town.

And Ludlow Town boss Sean Evans insists his job is getting tougher despite his side enjoying an impressive start to the season.

Seventh-placed Town face a quick rematch away at Alcester Town tomorrow (3pm), having triumphed there on penalties in the Challenge Cup last weekend, and could again be short of five first-teamers.

"It's getting very tough at the moment," said Evans. "We have got a few injuries and a few lads are also missing for different reasons.

"We don't pay our players and you can't force them to play, but it's frustrating because we are unbeaten in seven and going well."